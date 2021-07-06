U.S. Army Mechanics with the 148th Brigade Support Battalion perform maintenance on a Humvee for African Lion in Tantan, Morocco on June 8, 2021. African Lion 21 is a critical opportunity for members to build and test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Nathan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 13:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800552
|VIRIN:
|210607-A-XM236-1029
|Filename:
|DOD_108392264
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|MA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, African Lion 2021, by SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
