Interview About General Christopher G. Cavoli visiting AfricanLion 21

Major James Guglielmi, a Security Cooperation Planner with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, explains the importance behind U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commanding General, United States Army Europe and Africa visiting Moroccan Army Général d'armée Belkhir El Farouk, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Southern Zone Commander, Agadir Morocco June 8, 2021 during African Lion 21. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.