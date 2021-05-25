U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Motorcycle Safety

Tim Tarafas, Equal Employment Opportunity Manager and Motorcycle Mentor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division in Winchester, Virginia, provides guidance on the importance of motorcycle safety.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 15:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800548
|VIRIN:
|210525-D-HH537-787
|Filename:
|DOD_108392205
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
