Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Motorcycle Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Sherman Hogue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    Tim Tarafas, Equal Employment Opportunity Manager and Motorcycle Mentor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division in Winchester, Virginia, provides guidance on the importance of motorcycle safety.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800548
    VIRIN: 210525-D-HH537-787
    Filename: DOD_108392205
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Motorcycle Safety, by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motorcycle
    USACE
    Motorcycle Safety
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT