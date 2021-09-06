0:00-0:05 A USAF F-16 aircraft is towed to maintainers on a flightline.
0:05-0:13 A USAF F-16 aircraft lands at an Arctic airfield
0:13-0:17 A RCAF CF-18 aircraft taxis on a runway
0:17-0:23 A RCAF CF-18 aircraft lands at an Arctic airfield
0:23-0:30 A USAF F-16 aircraft lands at an Arctic airfield
0:30-0:36 A NATO E-3 AWACS and USAF KC-135 aircraft in flight
0:36-0:40 A USAF B1-B and F-16 in flight
0:40-0:45 A USAF F-16 aircraft flies over an Arctic location
0:45-0:53 A USAF KC-135 lands at an Arctic airfield
0:53-1:19 An aircraft flies over Arctic scenery
1:19-1:24 An aircraft flies behind a refueling aircraft with the boom extended.
1:24-1:34 Two USAF F-16s and a KC-135 fly in formation over Arctic scenery
1:34-1:43 A RCAF CF-18 lands at an Arctic airfield while the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System is engaged
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800543
|VIRIN:
|210609-F-D0430-100
|Filename:
|DOD_108392160
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, NORAD AMALGAM DART 21-1 Ops, by 1st Lt. Sable Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
