    NORAD AMALGAM DART 21-1 Ops

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Sable Brown 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    0:00-0:05 A USAF F-16 aircraft is towed to maintainers on a flightline.
    0:05-0:13 A USAF F-16 aircraft lands at an Arctic airfield
    0:13-0:17 A RCAF CF-18 aircraft taxis on a runway
    0:17-0:23 A RCAF CF-18 aircraft lands at an Arctic airfield
    0:23-0:30 A USAF F-16 aircraft lands at an Arctic airfield
    0:30-0:36 A NATO E-3 AWACS and USAF KC-135 aircraft in flight
    0:36-0:40 A USAF B1-B and F-16 in flight
    0:40-0:45 A USAF F-16 aircraft flies over an Arctic location
    0:45-0:53 A USAF KC-135 lands at an Arctic airfield
    0:53-1:19 An aircraft flies over Arctic scenery
    1:19-1:24 An aircraft flies behind a refueling aircraft with the boom extended.
    1:24-1:34 Two USAF F-16s and a KC-135 fly in formation over Arctic scenery
    1:34-1:43 A RCAF CF-18 lands at an Arctic airfield while the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System is engaged

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800543
    VIRIN: 210609-F-D0430-100
    Filename: DOD_108392160
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD AMALGAM DART 21-1 Ops, by 1st Lt. Sable Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    f-16
    norad
    cf-18
    E-3
    amalgam dart
    noradone

