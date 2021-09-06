NORAD AMALGAM DART 21-1 Ops

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



0:00-0:05 A USAF F-16 aircraft is towed to maintainers on a flightline.

0:05-0:13 A USAF F-16 aircraft lands at an Arctic airfield

0:13-0:17 A RCAF CF-18 aircraft taxis on a runway

0:17-0:23 A RCAF CF-18 aircraft lands at an Arctic airfield

0:23-0:30 A USAF F-16 aircraft lands at an Arctic airfield

0:30-0:36 A NATO E-3 AWACS and USAF KC-135 aircraft in flight

0:36-0:40 A USAF B1-B and F-16 in flight

0:40-0:45 A USAF F-16 aircraft flies over an Arctic location

0:45-0:53 A USAF KC-135 lands at an Arctic airfield

0:53-1:19 An aircraft flies over Arctic scenery

1:19-1:24 An aircraft flies behind a refueling aircraft with the boom extended.

1:24-1:34 Two USAF F-16s and a KC-135 fly in formation over Arctic scenery

1:34-1:43 A RCAF CF-18 lands at an Arctic airfield while the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System is engaged