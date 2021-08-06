AFN Now - African Lion 21

Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing arrive at Kenitra, Morocco, in support of Exercise African Lion, June 8, 2021. The team will support 3 C-130s during a two-week, bilateral aviation training exercise conducted between the Royal Moroccan Air Force and U.S. Air Force.
African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.
