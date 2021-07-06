Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demo team Atlanta Airshow May 2021

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Video by Travis Minyon 

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    Check out the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demo Team and the U.S. Navy F-35C Demo Team performing at the Atlanta Air Show that was held in Georgia, May 22-23, 2021. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800535
    VIRIN: 210607-D-DP787-1001
    Filename: DOD_108392021
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    This work, F-35 Demo team Atlanta Airshow May 2021, by Travis Minyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    F-35B
    F-35C
    Demo Team
    F35Unites

