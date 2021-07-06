F-35 Demo team Atlanta Airshow May 2021

Check out the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demo Team and the U.S. Navy F-35C Demo Team performing at the Atlanta Air Show that was held in Georgia, May 22-23, 2021. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.
|06.07.2021
|06.10.2021 11:50
|Video Productions
|800535
|210607-D-DP787-1001
|DOD_108392021
|00:01:30
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|5
|5
