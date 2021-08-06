African Lion 21 - Airmen Arrive in Kenitra

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing arrive at Kenitra, Morocco, in support of Exercise African Lion, June 8, 2021. The team will support 3 C-130s during a two-week, bilateral aviation training exercise conducted between the Royal Moroccan Air Force and U.S. Air Force.



African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.