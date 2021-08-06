Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 21 - Airmen Arrive in Kenitra

    KENITRA, MOROCCO

    06.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing arrive at Kenitra, Morocco, in support of Exercise African Lion, June 8, 2021. The team will support 3 C-130s during a two-week, bilateral aviation training exercise conducted between the Royal Moroccan Air Force and U.S. Air Force.

    African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 13:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800534
    VIRIN: 210608-F-GK113-001
    Filename: DOD_108392013
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: KENITRA, MA

