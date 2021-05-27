64th Medical Detachment K9TCCC familiarization in Greece

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800530" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 64th Medical Detachment VSS Flying Foxes conducted K-9 tactical combat casualty care (K9TCCC) familiarization with members from the C' Army Veterinary Hospital, Department of the Military Working Dog in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 27, 2021. K9TCCC focuses on familiarizing the canine handlers in providing immediate first aid to the canine until they can receive the appropriate medical care, which can be crucial in saving a life. Veterinary Global Health Engagement activities such as this K9TCCC engagement with partner nations afford opportunities to strengthen our relationship with partners while supporting their efforts to build a MWD program that strengthens their National Security posture.