    64th Medical Detachment K9TCCC familiarization in Greece

    THESSALONIKI, GREECE

    05.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jesse R Pilgrim 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 64th Medical Detachment VSS Flying Foxes conducted K-9 tactical combat casualty care (K9TCCC) familiarization with members from the C' Army Veterinary Hospital, Department of the Military Working Dog in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 27, 2021. K9TCCC focuses on familiarizing the canine handlers in providing immediate first aid to the canine until they can receive the appropriate medical care, which can be crucial in saving a life. Veterinary Global Health Engagement activities such as this K9TCCC engagement with partner nations afford opportunities to strengthen our relationship with partners while supporting their efforts to build a MWD program that strengthens their National Security posture.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800530
    VIRIN: 210527-A-IC955-0001
    PIN: 210527
    Filename: DOD_108391982
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: THESSALONIKI, GR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 64th Medical Detachment K9TCCC familiarization in Greece, by SGT Jesse R Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether

    FirstInSupport

    DefenderEurope

    K9TCCC

    TAGS

    VictoryMedics
    Team21
