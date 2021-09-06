General Christopher G. Cavoli visits African Lion 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commanding General, United States Army Europe and Africa greets Moroccan Army Général d'armée Belkhir El Farouk, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Southern Zone Commander, Agadir Morocco June 8, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.