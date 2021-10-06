Djibouti Coast Guard,US Navy transfer distressed mariners to shore

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti -- 6/10/21 -- 15 civilian mariners walk ashore after having been ferried into the Port of Djibouti by the Djiboutian Coast Guard and US Navy.

USNS Patuxent was operating in the Gulf of Aden on June 9 when Falcon Line, a general cargo ship registered in Gabon, was sinking. Patuxent arrived in time to rescue the crew. On Thursday the Djiboutian Coast Guard transferred the crew to shore.

U.S. Navy Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven (MSRON-11), based at Camp Lemonnier, supported the transfer by providing security around Patuxent and the Djiboutian Coast Guard while the transfer took place. Djibouti worked with the United States, Egyptian and Indian Governments to coordinate the transfer of the distressed mariners. After arriving at the Port of Djibouti, the mariners received a COVID-19 test from the Djiboutian Coast Guard Hospital. The Government of Djibouti is now assisting the mariners as they are transferred to their home countries, Egypt and India. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan)