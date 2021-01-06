Members of the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, transported Defenders from the 130th Security Forces Squadron in preparation for readiness training with Montana Guardsmen.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 09:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800509
|VIRIN:
|210601-Z-QM802-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108391630
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airmen from the 120th Airlift Wing pick up Defenders from the 130th Security Forces Squadron., by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
