    Airmen from the 120th Airlift Wing pick up Defenders from the 130th Security Forces Squadron.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, transported Defenders from the 130th Security Forces Squadron in preparation for readiness training with Montana Guardsmen.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800509
    VIRIN: 210601-Z-QM802-002
    Filename: DOD_108391630
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Airmen from the 120th Airlift Wing pick up Defenders from the 130th Security Forces Squadron., by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MANG
    WVANG
    130th AW
    120th AW

