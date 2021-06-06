Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General visited the 130th Airlift Wing

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    The 130th Airlift Wing hosted, Brig. Gen. William "Bill" Crane, The West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General and Command Sgt. Maj. James Jones, The State Enlisted Leader.

    Gen Crane visited with Airmen across the wing where he got the chance to get a first-hand view of what our Airmen do every day. While connecting with the Airmen, he relayed his key message as the guards leader, that we are one guard and called for unit members to live out our core values not only as Airmen but West Virginians.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800507
    VIRIN: 210606-Z-QM802-002
    Filename: DOD_108391628
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, The West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General visited the 130th Airlift Wing, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    130th AW
    WVTAG

