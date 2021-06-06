The West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General visited the 130th Airlift Wing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 130th Airlift Wing hosted, Brig. Gen. William "Bill" Crane, The West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General and Command Sgt. Maj. James Jones, The State Enlisted Leader.



Gen Crane visited with Airmen across the wing where he got the chance to get a first-hand view of what our Airmen do every day. While connecting with the Airmen, he relayed his key message as the guards leader, that we are one guard and called for unit members to live out our core values not only as Airmen but West Virginians.