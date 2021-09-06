Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ELRS Lab Closure

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.09.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The controlled area lab at ELRS is shutting down and diverting their samples to CONUS sister labs. Captain Michael Brannon explains what the lab does, what's happening to the lab here at Al Udeid and why.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 07:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800506
    VIRIN: 210609-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_108391598
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ELRS Lab Closure, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

