    Domestic Violence

    GERMANY

    06.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Domestic Violence can happen to anyone. Don't blame yourself or make excuses for the offender. Don't Hide it, seek help!

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 05:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 800498
    VIRIN: 210609-A-RE711-504
    Filename: DOD_108391537
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Domestic Violence, by SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Domestic Violence
    Abuse
    Physical Abuse
    Mental Abuse

