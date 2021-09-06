Domestic Violence can happen to anyone. Don't blame yourself or make excuses for the offender. Don't Hide it, seek help!
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 05:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|800498
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-RE711-504
|Filename:
|DOD_108391537
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Domestic Violence, by SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
