U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terri Borras, Deputy Commanding General Southern European Task Force Africa, discusses African Lion; U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. Al21 is a multi-domain, multicomponent, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 03:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800492
|VIRIN:
|210607-A-DM412-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108391487
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, African Lion 2021- Brig. Gen. Borras, by SGT Jared Kindlespire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT