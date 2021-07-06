Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021- Brig. Gen. Borras

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.07.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terri Borras, Deputy Commanding General Southern European Task Force Africa, discusses African Lion; U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. Al21 is a multi-domain, multicomponent, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

