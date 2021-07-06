Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Europe 21-3

    SPAIN

    06.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Multiple NATO nation aircraft escort a B-52H Stratofortress over Europe during a flight en route to a Swedish training range, June 07, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 03:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800491
    VIRIN: 210607-F-SC126-7002
    Filename: DOD_108391478
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ES

    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 21-3, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

