Multiple NATO nation aircraft escort a B-52H Stratofortress over Europe during a flight en route to a Swedish training range, June 07, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 03:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800491
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-SC126-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_108391478
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 21-3, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
