Airmen from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit fix an engine malfunction on a B-52H Stratofortress before it takes off to support Bomber Task Force operations at a Swedish training range, June 07, 2021. U.S. European Command lives, trains, and fights with the allies and partners from bases in Europe that are critical for more timely and coordinated response when needed.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 03:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800490
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-SC126-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108391477
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit BTF 21-3, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT