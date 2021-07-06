96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit BTF 21-3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit fix an engine malfunction on a B-52H Stratofortress before it takes off to support Bomber Task Force operations at a Swedish training range, June 07, 2021. U.S. European Command lives, trains, and fights with the allies and partners from bases in Europe that are critical for more timely and coordinated response when needed.