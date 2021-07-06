Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit BTF 21-3

    SPAIN

    06.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Airmen from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit fix an engine malfunction on a B-52H Stratofortress before it takes off to support Bomber Task Force operations at a Swedish training range, June 07, 2021. U.S. European Command lives, trains, and fights with the allies and partners from bases in Europe that are critical for more timely and coordinated response when needed.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 03:12
    Location: ES

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

