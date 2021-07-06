Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210607-N-CJ510-0001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIC SEA

    06.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    BALTIC SEA-- A B-roll clip of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and BALTOPS 50 participating nations' ship conduct a photo exercise, June 7, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 03:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800489
    VIRIN: 210607-N-CJ510-0001
    Filename: DOD_108391475
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210607-N-CJ510-0001, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PHOTOEX
    6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Baltic Sea
    BALTOPS 50

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT