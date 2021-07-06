BALTIC SEA-- A B-roll clip of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and BALTOPS 50 participating nations' ship conduct a photo exercise, June 7, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 03:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800489
|VIRIN:
|210607-N-CJ510-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108391475
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 210607-N-CJ510-0001, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
