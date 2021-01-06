Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., French forces coordinate in mass casualty exercise

    DJIBOUTI

    06.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conduct a combined medical evacuation exercise with French Allies on Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 31, 2021. The exercise helped streamline patient transport operations with partner forces from Chabelley Airfield to Camp Lemonnier.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 02:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800487
    VIRIN: 210607-F-EB151-9001
    Filename: DOD_108391433
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: DJ

    MEDEVAC
    CJTF-HOA
    US AFRICOM
    Sa 330 Puma helicopter
    French Forces in Djibouti
    776th EABS

