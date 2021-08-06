Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine gives the men and women of the U.S. Army, and U.S. Army Japan, a special shout-out in honor of the Army's 246th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 23:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800483
|VIRIN:
|210608-N-RI844-801
|Filename:
|DOD_108391377
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chef Robert Irvine Commemorates Army Birthday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
