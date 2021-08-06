Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef Robert Irvine Commemorates Army Birthday

    JAPAN

    06.08.2021

    Courtesy Video

    DMA Media Center Yokosuka

    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine gives the men and women of the U.S. Army, and U.S. Army Japan, a special shout-out in honor of the Army's 246th birthday.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 23:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800483
    VIRIN: 210608-N-RI844-801
    Filename: DOD_108391377
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    U.S. Army
    Army
    USARJ

