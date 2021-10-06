Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transition Ceremony at Arnn Elementary School on Camp Zama

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Nearly 100 fifth- and sixth-graders from DODEA Arnn Elementary School took an important step in their continuing education during their recent graduation ceremony. However, this year's transition ceremony was a bit unique for students. To find out more, watch the video below.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 21:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800474
    VIRIN: 210610-A-MS361-286
    Filename: DOD_108391296
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transition Ceremony at Arnn Elementary School on Camp Zama, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #usarmy #AMC #IMCOM #IMCOMPACIFIC #DoDEA #Camp Zama #Graduation

