Nearly 100 fifth- and sixth-graders from DODEA Arnn Elementary School took an important step in their continuing education during their recent graduation ceremony. However, this year's transition ceremony was a bit unique for students. To find out more, watch the video below.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 21:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800474
|VIRIN:
|210610-A-MS361-286
|Filename:
|DOD_108391296
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Transition Ceremony at Arnn Elementary School on Camp Zama, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT