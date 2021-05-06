Harry Beal Memorial Race

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SALISBURY, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    Harry M. Beal entered the United States Navy in 1948 as a Gunner’s Mate aboard the U.S.S. Shenandoah. In 1955, he became part of the underwater demolition team 21 and 22. In 1962, he became plank owner of SEAL Team 2. He was a SEAL instructor and his specialty was in underwater demolition. He retired in 1968 after 20 years of service. Beal passed away January 26, 2021. Mason Dixon Speedway honored Beal with a 90-lap memorial race. Lt. John Pennacchio, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburhgh, attended the race to honor the original Navy SEAL, and speak with Beal's family. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs)

