Harry Beal Memorial Race

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800466" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Harry M. Beal entered the United States Navy in 1948 as a Gunner’s Mate aboard the U.S.S. Shenandoah. In 1955, he became part of the underwater demolition team 21 and 22. In 1962, he became plank owner of SEAL Team 2. He was a SEAL instructor and his specialty was in underwater demolition. He retired in 1968 after 20 years of service. Beal passed away January 26, 2021. Mason Dixon Speedway honored Beal with a 90-lap memorial race. Lt. John Pennacchio, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburhgh, attended the race to honor the original Navy SEAL, and speak with Beal's family. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs)