Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M17 Range Day: Table 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Range Day: M17 Table 1

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont Army National Guard, train on the new M17 weapon system at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vt., June 7, 2021. The Soldiers are familiarizing themselves with the new pistol qualification tables. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

    RT: 57 seconds

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 16:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 800450
    VIRIN: 210609-Z-WG538-1000
    Filename: DOD_108390942
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M17 Range Day: Table 1, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vermont
    Vermont National Guard
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT