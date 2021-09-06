Range Day: M17 Table 1
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont Army National Guard, train on the new M17 weapon system at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vt., June 7, 2021. The Soldiers are familiarizing themselves with the new pistol qualification tables. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)
RT: 57 seconds
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 16:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|800450
|VIRIN:
|210609-Z-WG538-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108390942
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, M17 Range Day: Table 1, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT