Staff Sgt. Jose Carlos, and 1st Lt. Jacob Miller, 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, talks about the best medic competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 4, 2021. The best medic competition tested soldiers mentally and physically over the two days of competition. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 15:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800444
|VIRIN:
|210608-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108390828
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division Best Medic Competition, by PV2 Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS
