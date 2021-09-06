Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Infantry Division Best Medic Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Pvt. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Staff Sgt. Jose Carlos, and 1st Lt. Jacob Miller, 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, talks about the best medic competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 4, 2021. The best medic competition tested soldiers mentally and physically over the two days of competition. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Daniel Proper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 15:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800444
    VIRIN: 210608-A-LE512-1001
    Filename: DOD_108390828
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Best Medic Competition, by PV2 Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    IndoPacific

    Pacific Division

    TAGS

    25th ID
    Tropic Lightning
    Strike Hard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT