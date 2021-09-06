Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Jon Hickey greets new staff and personnel as Director of Operational Logistics

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Rear Admiral Jon Hickey describes his future goals for staff and personnel as the Director of Operational Logistics. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 15:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 800441
    VIRIN: 210609-G-HU058-1000
    Filename: DOD_108390807
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Rear Admiral Jon Hickey greets new staff and personnel as Director of Operational Logistics, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hickey
    Director of Operational Logistics
    DOL

