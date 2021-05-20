CDC reports COVID-19 vaccines give teens greater protection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The CDC reports more than 4.1 million adolescents age 12 to 17 have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, providing them an extra layer of protection as hospitalizations among teens infected with the disease rise nationwide. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Amy Thompson, a physician board certified in Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, views COVID-19 as a greater threat to children than the COVID-19 vaccine and encourages parents to consider getting their children vaccinated to help keep them safe. COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge to any TRICARE eligible beneficiary age 12 and up. Beneficiaries may sign up for their vaccine at https://tricare.mil/vaccineappointments