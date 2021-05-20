Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDC reports COVID-19 vaccines give teens greater protection

    FORT CAMPBELL, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The CDC reports more than 4.1 million adolescents age 12 to 17 have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, providing them an extra layer of protection as hospitalizations among teens infected with the disease rise nationwide. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Amy Thompson, a physician board certified in Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, views COVID-19 as a greater threat to children than the COVID-19 vaccine and encourages parents to consider getting their children vaccinated to help keep them safe. COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge to any TRICARE eligible beneficiary age 12 and up. Beneficiaries may sign up for their vaccine at https://tricare.mil/vaccineappointments

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US 

    This work, CDC reports COVID-19 vaccines give teens greater protection, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

