CDC reports COVID-19 vaccines give teens greater protection

The CDC reports more than 4.1 million adolescents age 12 to 17 have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, providing them an extra layer of protection as hospitalizations among teens infected with the disease rise nationwide. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Amy Thompson, a physician board certified in Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, views COVID-19 as a greater threat to children than the COVID-19 vaccine and encourages parents to consider getting their children vaccinated to help keep them safe. COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge to any TRICARE eligible beneficiary age 12 and up. Beneficiaries may sign up for their vaccine at https://tricare.mil/vaccineappointments
