Body Composition Study 2021

The Human Performance Branch is conducting a body composition study from June 2021 to the second quarter of 2022. Body composition standards are essential to the selection and maintenance of a fit, healthy, and ready force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mathew Gleeson)
|06.09.2021
|06.09.2021 13:28
|Video Productions
|800423
|210609-M-KA224-1001
|DOD_108390434
|00:02:06
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|0
|0
