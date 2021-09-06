Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Body Composition Study 2021

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Mathew Gleeson  

    Communication Directorate             

    The Human Performance Branch is conducting a body composition study from June 2021 to the second quarter of 2022. Body composition standards are essential to the selection and maintenance of a fit, healthy, and ready force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mathew Gleeson)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800423
    VIRIN: 210609-M-KA224-1001
    Filename: DOD_108390434
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Body Composition Study 2021, by Mathew Gleeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commandant of the Marine Corps

    USMC
    Marines

