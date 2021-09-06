Marine Minute: Personally Procured Move

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Stay in control of your move and execute a Personally Procured Move (PPM). A PPM puts you in full control of your moving situation by picking who, when, and how your household items get transported. For more information, visit Move.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)