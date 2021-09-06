Marine Minute: Personally Procured Move

Stay in control of your move and execute a Personally Procured Move (PPM). A PPM puts you in full control of your moving situation by picking who, when, and how your household items get transported. For more information, visit Move.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)
|06.09.2021
|06.09.2021 14:44
|Package
|800420
|210609-M-GG264-709
|DOD_108390421
|00:00:59
|US
|0
|0
