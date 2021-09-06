Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Personally Procured Move

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Stay in control of your move and execute a Personally Procured Move (PPM). A PPM puts you in full control of your moving situation by picking who, when, and how your household items get transported. For more information, visit Move.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 14:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Personally Procured Move, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

