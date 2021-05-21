A final video production of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Western Pacific 21-1 deployment with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group. The 15th MEU consists of the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team 1/4; and the Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 15. During deployment, the 15th MEU and Makin Island ARG spent time in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation, and supported Operation Octave Quartz in Somalia, Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, Theater Amphibious Combat Rehearsals in Kuwait and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Exercise Northern Edge 2021 in Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Kassie McDole, Sgt. Desiree King, Sgt. Sarah Stegall, Cpl. Patrick Crosley, Cpl. Britany Rowlett, Cpl. Brendan Mullin and Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800419
|VIRIN:
|210609-M-UY835-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108390418
|Length:
|00:14:46
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Westpac 21-1 Deployment, by LCpl Mackenzie Binion, Cpl Patrick Crosley, Sgt Desiree D King, SSgt Kassie McDole, LCpl Brendan Mullin, Cpl Britany Rowlett and Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
