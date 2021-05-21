Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Westpac 21-1 Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.21.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion, Cpl. Patrick Crosley, Sgt. Desiree D King, Staff Sgt. Kassie McDole, Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin, Cpl. Britany Rowlett and Sgt. Sarah Stegall

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A final video production of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Western Pacific 21-1 deployment with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group. The 15th MEU consists of the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team 1/4; and the Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 15. During deployment, the 15th MEU and Makin Island ARG spent time in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation, and supported Operation Octave Quartz in Somalia, Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, Theater Amphibious Combat Rehearsals in Kuwait and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Exercise Northern Edge 2021 in Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Kassie McDole, Sgt. Desiree King, Sgt. Sarah Stegall, Cpl. Patrick Crosley, Cpl. Britany Rowlett, Cpl. Brendan Mullin and Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800419
    VIRIN: 210609-M-UY835-1001
    Filename: DOD_108390418
    Length: 00:14:46
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Westpac 21-1 Deployment, by LCpl Mackenzie Binion, Cpl Patrick Crosley, Sgt Desiree D King, SSgt Kassie McDole, LCpl Brendan Mullin, Cpl Britany Rowlett and Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    15th Meu
    Sailors
    Marines
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT