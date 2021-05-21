15th MEU Westpac 21-1 Deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800419" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A final video production of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Western Pacific 21-1 deployment with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group. The 15th MEU consists of the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team 1/4; and the Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 15. During deployment, the 15th MEU and Makin Island ARG spent time in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation, and supported Operation Octave Quartz in Somalia, Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, Theater Amphibious Combat Rehearsals in Kuwait and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Exercise Northern Edge 2021 in Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Kassie McDole, Sgt. Desiree King, Sgt. Sarah Stegall, Cpl. Patrick Crosley, Cpl. Britany Rowlett, Cpl. Brendan Mullin and Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)