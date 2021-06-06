Utah National Guardsmen arrive in Morocco to participate in African Lion 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800408
|VIRIN:
|210606-Z-MB608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108390228
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|MA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, African Lion 2021, by SGT Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT