    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DEFENDER 21: Saber Guardian 21 10th AAMDC Live Fire Exercise in Romania B-Roll

    ROMANIA

    06.09.2021

    Video by Spc. Jabari Clyburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    CAPU MIDIA, Romania—Soldiers with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command conduct a live fire exercise with Romanian allies here, June 9. Working with the militaries of other nations gives service members the opportunity to learn new skills and gain new perspectives. The 10th AAMDC is one part of a large and capable network of allied and partner integrated air and missile defense forces, who collectively stand ready to deploy, fight, and win decisively in high-intensity conflict.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800407
    VIRIN: 210609-A-RR275-738
    Filename: DOD_108390216
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER 21: Saber Guardian 21 10th AAMDC Live Fire Exercise in Romania B-Roll, by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USARMY
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    DefenderEurope

