DEFENDER 21: Saber Guardian 21 10th AAMDC Live Fire Exercise in Romania B-Roll

CAPU MIDIA, Romania—Soldiers with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command conduct a live fire exercise with Romanian allies here, June 9. Working with the militaries of other nations gives service members the opportunity to learn new skills and gain new perspectives. The 10th AAMDC is one part of a large and capable network of allied and partner integrated air and missile defense forces, who collectively stand ready to deploy, fight, and win decisively in high-intensity conflict.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800407
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-RR275-738
|Filename:
|DOD_108390216
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
