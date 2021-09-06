DEFENDER 21: Saber Guardian 21 10th AAMDC Live Fire Exercise in Romania B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAPU MIDIA, Romania—Soldiers with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command conduct a live fire exercise with Romanian allies here, June 9. Working with the militaries of other nations gives service members the opportunity to learn new skills and gain new perspectives. The 10th AAMDC is one part of a large and capable network of allied and partner integrated air and missile defense forces, who collectively stand ready to deploy, fight, and win decisively in high-intensity conflict.