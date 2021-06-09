The transatlantic bond – a unique friendship across the ocean

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



North America and Europe share a long history. We share common values: democracy, individual freedom and the rule of law. As we face new challenges to our security and way of life, we face them together as Allies on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.



NATO is the only place that brings the nations of Europe and North America around a table every single day to address all issues related to our security. NATO is a catalyst for positive change and our Alliance continues to protect almost one billion people.



The NATO 2030 initiative is about making sure our Alliance remains ready for the challenges of today and tomorrow.



Footage includes shots of NATO and Allied exercises.