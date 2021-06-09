Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The transatlantic bond – a unique friendship across the ocean

    BELGIUM

    09.06.2021

    North America and Europe share a long history. We share common values: democracy, individual freedom and the rule of law. As we face new challenges to our security and way of life, we face them together as Allies on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

    NATO is the only place that brings the nations of Europe and North America around a table every single day to address all issues related to our security. NATO is a catalyst for positive change and our Alliance continues to protect almost one billion people.

    The NATO 2030 initiative is about making sure our Alliance remains ready for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

    Footage includes shots of NATO and Allied exercises.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800395
    VIRIN: 210609-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108390024
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BE

    TAGS

    Europe
    North America
    Stoltenberg
    Transatlantic bond
    #NATO2030

