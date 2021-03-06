Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAINEiacs in Copper Arrow

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Recently our MAINEiacs participated in Copper Arrow where they provided increased air refueling capacity to the European theater, based out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
    Master Sergeant Andy Beylerian was a part of that unique mission...here's what he has to say!

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 08:26
    Germany
    Air National Guard
    Bangor
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    MAINEiacs
    Copper Arrow

