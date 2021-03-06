MAINEiacs in Copper Arrow

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recently our MAINEiacs participated in Copper Arrow where they provided increased air refueling capacity to the European theater, based out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Master Sergeant Andy Beylerian was a part of that unique mission...here's what he has to say!