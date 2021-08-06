Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report June 8, 2021

    GERMANY

    06.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: The U.S. Air Force continues to educate, train NATO service members despite moving to virtual classes and one squadron in Hungary uses a shadow to keep an eye on the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 08:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: DE

    AFN Europe
    Stronger Together
    Saber Guardian
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Regimental Engineer Squadron
    IEAFA

