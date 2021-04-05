Maj. Gen. Charles Miller, USEUCOM Director for Plans and Strategy gives a statement on the 70th Anniversary of the the Bilateral Defense Treaty between the U.S. and Iceland at U.S. European Command headquarters, Stuttgart, Germany, May 4, 2021 (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera).
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 07:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800373
|VIRIN:
|210504-A-ZQ575-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108389579
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Maj. Gen. Charles Miller gives a statement, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT