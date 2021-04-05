Maj. Gen. Charles Miller gives a statement

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    05.04.2021

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Maj. Gen. Charles Miller, USEUCOM Director for Plans and Strategy gives a statement on the 70th Anniversary of the the Bilateral Defense Treaty between the U.S. and Iceland at U.S. European Command headquarters, Stuttgart, Germany, May 4, 2021 (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera).

    Iceland
    USEUCOM
    EUCOM
    Bilateral Defense Treaty

