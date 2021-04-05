Maj. Gen. Charles Miller gives a statement

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Charles Miller, USEUCOM Director for Plans and Strategy gives a statement on the 70th Anniversary of the the Bilateral Defense Treaty between the U.S. and Iceland at U.S. European Command headquarters, Stuttgart, Germany, May 4, 2021 (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera).