    Poseidon's Rage: Live bomb drops

    AEGEAN SEA

    09.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, carry and drop live bombs during exercise Poseidon's Rage over the Aegean Sea, June 9 2021. Each aircraft took off with 12 MK-82 conical bombs with legacy M904/M905 fuzing, adding an extra 6,000 pounds of payload.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 06:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800372
    VIRIN: 210609-F-AN818-001
    Filename: DOD_108389544
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: AEGEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Poseidon's Rage: Live bomb drops, by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Greece
    48FW
    Poseidon's Rage
    PR21

