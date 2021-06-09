Poseidon's Rage: Live bomb drops

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, carry and drop live bombs during exercise Poseidon's Rage over the Aegean Sea, June 9 2021. Each aircraft took off with 12 MK-82 conical bombs with legacy M904/M905 fuzing, adding an extra 6,000 pounds of payload.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 06:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800372
|VIRIN:
|210609-F-AN818-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108389544
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|AEGEAN SEA
