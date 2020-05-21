Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMRC- Your new home welcome video

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    05.21.2020

    Video by Spc. Ravenne Eschbach 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    This video provided by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, is made to give guidance on everything you need to know when arriving to Hohenfels. The video describes the different types activities and accommodations here at Hohenfels. Links to the following Websites will be posted below.
    1. https://www.housing.army.mil

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 08:06
    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    7ATC
    Ravenne Eschbach

