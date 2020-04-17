This video provided by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, is made to give guidance on vehicle and transportation procurement, practices and policies. The video describes these options here at Hohenfels. Links to the following Websites will be posted below.
1. https://www.housing.army.mil
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 08:06
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|800369
|VIRIN:
|200417-A-NP687-108
|Filename:
|DOD_108389500
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JMRC Transportation- Welcome to Hohenfels, by SPC Ravenne Eschbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT