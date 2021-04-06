Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New Mexico (SSN-779) Submarine Trains with U.S. Navy SEALs in Greece

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    06.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Monique ONeill 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Major General Tabor, Commanding General of Special Operations Command Europe, visits the USS New Mexico (SSN-779) in Souda Bay, Greece during a joint training with U.S. Navy SEALs. The integration of SOF with U.S. Navy submarine forces leverages discreet special forces capabilities to maximize joint force effectiveness and help defend global security.(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Monique ONeill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 05:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800366
    VIRIN: 210604-A-XR719-310
    Filename: DOD_108389459
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Mexico (SSN-779) Submarine Trains with U.S. Navy SEALs in Greece, by SGT Monique ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT