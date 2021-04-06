Major General Tabor, Commanding General of Special Operations Command Europe, visits the USS New Mexico (SSN-779) in Souda Bay, Greece during a joint training with U.S. Navy SEALs. The integration of SOF with U.S. Navy submarine forces leverages discreet special forces capabilities to maximize joint force effectiveness and help defend global security.(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Monique ONeill)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 05:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800366
|VIRIN:
|210604-A-XR719-310
|Filename:
|DOD_108389459
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS New Mexico (SSN-779) Submarine Trains with U.S. Navy SEALs in Greece, by SGT Monique ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT