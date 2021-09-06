Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Make Your Home Healthy (Domestic Violence)

    GERMANY

    06.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos 

    AFN Bavaria

    Domestic violence is not always immediately recognizable, but change is possible for all involved through education on how to stop negative patterns and how to build healthy relationships.

    DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IS NOT ALWAYS BLACK AND WHITE. IT HAS MANY FACES. SOMETIMES IT’S A BRUISE OR A SCREAM. SOMETIMES IT’S A SMILE OR A LAUGH. WHAT EVER IT LOOKS OR SOUNDS LIKE, THERE IS HELP. DID YOU KNOW THE ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE FAMILY ADVOCACY PROGRAM HAS CLASSES TEACHING HOW TO IDENTIFY AND STOP VIOLENCE? THEY ALSO HAVE CLASSES ON HOW TO BUILD HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS. GET THE HELP YOU NEED IN MAKING YOUR HOME A HEALTHY ONE.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 04:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 800365
    VIRIN: 210609-A-FW223-893
    Filename: DOD_108389456
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    domestic violence
    Army Community Service
    Bavaria
    Family Advocacy Program
    AFN Bavaria

