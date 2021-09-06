Make Your Home Healthy (Domestic Violence)

Domestic violence is not always immediately recognizable, but change is possible for all involved through education on how to stop negative patterns and how to build healthy relationships.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IS NOT ALWAYS BLACK AND WHITE. IT HAS MANY FACES. SOMETIMES IT’S A BRUISE OR A SCREAM. SOMETIMES IT’S A SMILE OR A LAUGH. WHAT EVER IT LOOKS OR SOUNDS LIKE, THERE IS HELP. DID YOU KNOW THE ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE FAMILY ADVOCACY PROGRAM HAS CLASSES TEACHING HOW TO IDENTIFY AND STOP VIOLENCE? THEY ALSO HAVE CLASSES ON HOW TO BUILD HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS. GET THE HELP YOU NEED IN MAKING YOUR HOME A HEALTHY ONE.
