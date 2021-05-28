Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.28.2021

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 839th Transportation Battalion 'Key to the Mediterranean’ held a Family Day event at the port facility in Livorno, Italy, May 28, 2021. The 839th along with the members of its Italy Detachment invited family members to the port to observe port operations in support of the equipment upload to the USNS Bob Hope, a U.S. Military Sealift Command vessel. The families were able to see first-hand the vital mission that 839th Soldiers, Army civilians and host-nation professionals perform at ports in support of the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command missions. Ms. Monica Simoncini, an Italian Local National Professional, TMD Chief/Cargo Control Section, 839th Trans BN explains the benefit of holding a Family Day at the port. Ms. Rita Maccanti, 839th Supply Specialist (S4) was able to bring her daughter to the port and see first-hand the impact her work has on the 839th mission.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 03:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800363
    VIRIN: 210528-A-IG394-002
    Filename: DOD_108389343
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 839th Transportation Battalion Family Day at Livorno Port, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

