839th Transportation Battalion Family Day at Livorno Port

The 839th Transportation Battalion 'Key to the Mediterranean’ held a Family Day event at the port facility in Livorno, Italy, May 28, 2021. The 839th along with the members of its Italy Detachment invited family members to the port to observe port operations in support of the equipment upload to the USNS Bob Hope, a U.S. Military Sealift Command vessel. The families were able to see first-hand the vital mission that 839th Soldiers, Army civilians and host-nation professionals perform at ports in support of the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command missions. Ms. Monica Simoncini, an Italian Local National Professional, TMD Chief/Cargo Control Section, 839th Trans BN explains the benefit of holding a Family Day at the port. Ms. Rita Maccanti, 839th Supply Specialist (S4) was able to bring her daughter to the port and see first-hand the impact her work has on the 839th mission.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 03:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800363
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-IG394-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108389343
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
