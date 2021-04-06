Combative Training in Recruit Training

Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) consists of basic hand-to-hand combat training. Recruits are taught basic self-defense in recruit training to prepare them for close combat encounters. Outside of recruit training, Marines continue to learn and practice MCMAP.
|06.04.2021
|06.09.2021 01:18
|Video Productions
|800358
|210604-M-HX572-818
|DOD_108389211
|00:02:38
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|1
