Arizona National Guard Soldiers directed traffic and provided COVID-19 vaccines to residents at a vaccination event in Why, Ariz., June 8, 2021. More than 800 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, food banks, and supporting roles throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 00:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800357
|VIRIN:
|210608-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108389201
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|WHY, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AZNG provides vaccinations to tribal members of the Tohono O'odham Nation, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS
