    Soldier Stories: SGM Dominic Baruelo

    STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Hubert Delany and Sgt. David Marquis

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. Dominic Baruelo, a senior enlisted advisor with the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, shares a story detailing his military experience at Fort Wadsworth, N.Y., on June 5. Baruelo has served as a Soldier for 23 years and immigrated to the U.S. when he was 12 years old. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III and Sgt. David Marquis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Stories: SGM Dominic Baruelo, by SGT Hubert Delany and SGT David Marquis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    USACAPOC
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Immigrant
    Soldier-Civilian

