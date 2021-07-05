Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    512th SFS Heavy Weapons Training

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Cacicia 

    512th Airlift Wing

    The 512th Security Forces Squadron underwent a weeklong Heavy Weapons Training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 2021. The 512th SFS, is a reserve unit based at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 18:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800322
    VIRIN: 210507-F-BF612-495
    Filename: DOD_108388530
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 512th SFS Heavy Weapons Training, by TSgt Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

