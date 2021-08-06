Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL Tech: Solid Rocket Motor Factory in a Box

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Video by Bradley Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "New methods are needed to accelerate tech transfer and reduce barriers of entry to commercial firms. Production on Demand seeks to advance four manufacturing technologies and develop an AFRL native rapid and flexible SRM prototyping capability."

    Learn more about our Solid Rocket Motor Factory in a Box and how it's going to shake up the world of SRM prototyping now.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 19:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800318
    VIRIN: 210608-O-HW161-519
    Filename: DOD_108388492
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: US

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USSF
    Research and Development
    R&D
    Rocket Engines

