CWG 6 hosts Battle of Midway remembrance ceremony

Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX hosts a ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Midway in Annapolis Junction, Maryland, June 4. Vice Adm. Ross Myers, Commander, Fleet Cyber Command/Commander, US TENTH Fleet, made remarks along with Capt. Joe Sears, Commander, CWG-6, about the significance of the battle and what roles cryptologists made leading up to the events.
