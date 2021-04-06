CWG 6 hosts Battle of Midway remembrance ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX hosts a ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Midway in Annapolis Junction, Maryland, June 4. Vice Adm. Ross Myers, Commander, Fleet Cyber Command/Commander, US TENTH Fleet, made remarks along with Capt. Joe Sears, Commander, CWG-6, about the significance of the battle and what roles cryptologists made leading up to the events.