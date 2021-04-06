Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWG 6 hosts Battle of Midway remembrance ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ruben Reed 

    Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX

    Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX hosts a ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Midway in Annapolis Junction, Maryland, June 4. Vice Adm. Ross Myers, Commander, Fleet Cyber Command/Commander, US TENTH Fleet, made remarks along with Capt. Joe Sears, Commander, CWG-6, about the significance of the battle and what roles cryptologists made leading up to the events.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 17:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800316
    VIRIN: 210604-N-QI093-1001
    Filename: DOD_108388463
    Length: 00:27:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWG 6 hosts Battle of Midway remembrance ceremony, by PO2 Ruben Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

