An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, hoists three people and two dogs Saturday, June 5, 2021, after their flamingo-shaped raft drifted across Monashka Bay and up against offshore rocks. Alaska State Troopers and the Coast Guard worked together to determine that due to the treacherous circumstances, a helicopter hoist was the safest rescue option. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Kodiak
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 20:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800312
|VIRIN:
|210605-G-G0217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108388388
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flamingo raft rescue: Coast Guard hoists 3 people, 2 dogs near Kodiak, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT