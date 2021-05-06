Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flamingo raft rescue: Coast Guard hoists 3 people, 2 dogs near Kodiak, Alaska

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, hoists three people and two dogs Saturday, June 5, 2021, after their flamingo-shaped raft drifted across Monashka Bay and up against offshore rocks. Alaska State Troopers and the Coast Guard worked together to determine that due to the treacherous circumstances, a helicopter hoist was the safest rescue option. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Kodiak

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800312
    VIRIN: 210605-G-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_108388388
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Flamingo raft rescue: Coast Guard hoists 3 people, 2 dogs near Kodiak, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska

    Air Station Kodiak

    MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

    D17

    Flamingo raft rescue

