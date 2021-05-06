Flamingo raft rescue: Coast Guard hoists 3 people, 2 dogs near Kodiak, Alaska

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, hoists three people and two dogs Saturday, June 5, 2021, after their flamingo-shaped raft drifted across Monashka Bay and up against offshore rocks. Alaska State Troopers and the Coast Guard worked together to determine that due to the treacherous circumstances, a helicopter hoist was the safest rescue option. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Kodiak