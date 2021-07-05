Service members drive Joint-Light Tactical Vehicles, or JLTVs, along a driving course May 7, 2021, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Sailors experienced the capabilities of the U.S. Army Reserve's Joint Light Tactical Vehicles on Fort McCoy's Wheeled Vehicle Rough Terrain Driving Course that day. Instructors from the 94th Training Division's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Training Center at Fort McCoy provided overviews of the vehicle before driving through the course. (Video by Christopher Hanson, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800301
|VIRIN:
|210507-O-GQ656-885
|Filename:
|DOD_108388275
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint-Light Tactical Vehicle driver training at Fort McCoy, by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
