Joint-Light Tactical Vehicle driver training at Fort McCoy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800301" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members drive Joint-Light Tactical Vehicles, or JLTVs, along a driving course May 7, 2021, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Sailors experienced the capabilities of the U.S. Army Reserve's Joint Light Tactical Vehicles on Fort McCoy's Wheeled Vehicle Rough Terrain Driving Course that day. Instructors from the 94th Training Division's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Training Center at Fort McCoy provided overviews of the vehicle before driving through the course. (Video by Christopher Hanson, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)