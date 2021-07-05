Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint-Light Tactical Vehicle driver training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Service members drive Joint-Light Tactical Vehicles, or JLTVs, along a driving course May 7, 2021, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Sailors experienced the capabilities of the U.S. Army Reserve's Joint Light Tactical Vehicles on Fort McCoy's Wheeled Vehicle Rough Terrain Driving Course that day. Instructors from the 94th Training Division's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Training Center at Fort McCoy provided overviews of the vehicle before driving through the course. (Video by Christopher Hanson, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800301
    VIRIN: 210507-O-GQ656-885
    Filename: DOD_108388275
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint-Light Tactical Vehicle driver training at Fort McCoy, by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    JLTV
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy

