    Let's Lead Better - Episode Six - Make Room at the Top

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Aisha Washington 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Tune in to the sixth episode of “Let’s Lead Better, Influencing Improvement in Carrier Maintenance,” with Carrier Team One Program Director, Kelly Souders, speaking on the 5 Levels of Leadership from the perspective of Dr. John C. Maxwell.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 13:22
    Category: Series
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    Carrier Team One

